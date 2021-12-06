The defense attorney for a Whitehouse man, who is accused of killing a 19-year-old Tyler man in 2017, said Monday in court the fatal shooting happened in self-defense, while prosecutors asked a jury to find him guilty of murder.
Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr., 25, who has been in the Smith County Jail since Nov. 5, 2017, began his trial in the 114th District Court on Monday related to the death of Andrew Carpenter. Reynolds' bond remains at $750,000.
According to police documents, Reynolds and Carpenter argued on the phone on Nov. 5, 2017. Carpenter told Reynolds if Reynolds showed up at a mutual friend's residence on Deerwood Drive in Tyler, Carpenter would put a gun to Reynolds’ head.
Nathan Ryan Garcia drove Reynolds from Whitehouse to Deerwood Drive in Tyler to confront Carpenter, and Colton Wade Tate gave Reynolds a pistol, the arrest affidavit read.
Reynolds and Garcia were walking to the residence when they heard Carpenter yell and saw him grab a shotgun, according to the affidavit. Reynolds said Carpenter shot him in the leg, and Reynolds used a pistol to shoot Carpenter twice, the document stated.
Reynolds previously denied an offer of a 15-year prison sentence if he pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder charge. Tate and Garcia were convicted of tampering with evidence in the case and sentenced to probation.
Prosecutor Bryan Jiral called the case simple and said Reynolds ended a young man’s life on Earth.
Reynolds' attorney Thad Davidson said Carpenter was saying abusive things over the phone, and Tate suggested bringing a gun if he was to go meet Carpenter.
Davidson said Carpenter had been drinking and that Carpenter and Reynolds visited the residence frequently as a social gathering place. He noted Carpenter had several weapons loaded at the residence.
Carpenter shot Reynolds twice without Reynolds saying anything, Davidson said.
"That’s not murder by Martin Reynolds; that’s self-defense," Davidson said.
Four people living at the residence who witnessed the shooting testified Monday.
Hailey Vaughn said she was standing next to her boyfriend at the time, Jarred Wells, and Carpenter when Carpenter yelled "Martin" and stood up with the shotgun. She was unaware of the phone call that started the altercation.
She said Reynolds was walking calmly with a beer in one hand from the driveway toward the house. As Reynolds neared, Vaughn said Carpenter shot toward the ground and hit Reynolds' leg.
She said Reynolds stumbled a bit then pulled a pistol that was shot twice in Carpenter’s direction. Carpenter fell against the door to the ground and said the bullet was in his chest, Vaughn said.
Carpenter, Wells and Vaughn moved back inside, where Vaughn called 911. She later came outside to check on Reynolds and saw Garcia helping Reynolds, Vaughn said.
Amber Wallace, a Smith County 911 dispatcher, testified while the 911 call from Nov. 5, 2017, was played following the shooting.
The caller was guided through giving chest compressions to Carpenter, who was gasping for breath. The dispatcher also asked about the person who was shot in the leg, Reynolds, as he could have been bleeding out.
Wells testified in 2017, he learned there was going to be a fight between Carpenter and Reynolds at his house, and he needed to get there.
Wells said he asked Reynolds to not come over because he didn’t want trouble at this home. He recalled trying to get Carpenter to calm down before Reynolds arrived.
Wells, who saw Reynolds walk toward the residence and Carpenter fire a gun to the ground, said he didn't think Carpenter was trying to kill Reynolds.
"Do I think Drew wanted to injure Martin pretty badly? Yes," Wells said.
Wells said Carpenter could’ve shot toward Reynolds' chest or head.
He added he picked up Carpenter at one point in the home and "heard him take his last breath."
"After seeing how he was in the bedroom, I pretty well knew he wasn’t going to make it," he said.
Wells testified Carpenter shot Reynolds, who didn’t have a weapon in his hand as he walked toward the residence.
Reynolds was not there to start a fight, Wells said.
"I’ve never known Martin to be a violent person. It takes a lot for him to get into a fight," Wells said.
Cory Spurbeck said he was having drinks with Carpenter on the night of Nov. 4, and he then went to bed.
The next thing he recalled was trying to do everything to keep his friend alive by giving CPR and chest compressions.
Brice Dinger testified Carpenter woke him up to say there was a problem as he was expecting Reynolds to come to the house.
He said Carpenter had his guns on the coffee table and he was talking to Carpenter to calm him down.
Rafael Villa, a patrol deputy with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in 2017, testified while his bodycam footage from the shooting incident was shown to the jury.
Villa testified there were three firearms found on the porch. He took photos of the scene and witnesses were later taken to the sheriff’s office for interviews.
Villa recalled Reynolds had left the scene, and he said hospitals were asked to notify the sheriff’s office if someone came in with a gunshot wound.
Travis Brazil with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said he took photos of the scene, where he found rifles and pistols on the porch, a fired round from a shotgun and bloodstains in a bedroom.
In 2018, Reynolds' father, Martin Wesley Reynolds Sr., of Meridian, Mississippi, was sentenced to 10 years’ probation with no fine after a jury found him guilty of retaliation against a witness in the murder trial of his son.
Testimony is set to continue Tuesday morning.