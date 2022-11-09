tracy beatty speaks to cbs19 on death row .jpg

Tracy Beatty, 61, of Whitehouse, speaks to CBS19 during an Oct. 12 interview while serving time on death row at the Polunsky Unit in Livingston. Beatty died by lethal injection on Wednesday night between 6 and 6:30 p.m. for the 2003 murder of his mother, according to CBS19.

UPDATE:

Whitehouse man executed for 2003 death of mother

Despite efforts to delay his lethal injection, Tracy Beatty, of Whitehouse, who was convicted of strangling his mother to death almost 20 years ago, will be executed Wednesday night.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday declined blocking Beatty's execution, which is set for Wednesday at the Huntsville State Penitentiary.

A lower federal court previously dismissed Beatty’s claims of the state prison system impending his constitutional rights of proving he may have an intellectual disability. A 2002 Supreme Court decision stated those who have an intellectual disability cannot be executed.

