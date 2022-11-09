UPDATE:

Despite efforts to delay his lethal injection, Tracy Beatty, of Whitehouse, who was convicted of strangling his mother to death almost 20 years ago, will be executed Wednesday night.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday declined blocking Beatty's execution, which is set for Wednesday at the Huntsville State Penitentiary.

A lower federal court previously dismissed Beatty’s claims of the state prison system impending his constitutional rights of proving he may have an intellectual disability. A 2002 Supreme Court decision stated those who have an intellectual disability cannot be executed.

