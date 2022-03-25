A Whitehouse man has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing another man to death in 2020.
After a four-day trial, Lars Theorine, 54, on Thursday was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 stabbing of Michael Shane Reed, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putnam on Friday morning announced in a news release.
Reed was found dead on Jan. 2, 2020 on the floor of a duplex at 413 Hanks St. in Whitehouse.
Prosecutors presented evidence that Theorine stabbed Reed 48 times with a kitchen knife, "nearly decapitating him." Theorine then attempted to stage the gory scene to support his self-defense claim, prosecutors argued.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office crime scene investigator Noel Martin explained to the jury that the blood spatter analysis proved the victim tried to escape before succumbing to the numerous lacerations. Additionally, Theorine had no injuries and was in the process of cleaning himself up when Whitehouse Police Department responded to the scene. When officers knocked on the door, Theorine put himself next the victim and pretended as if he had been attacked.
Theorine has 18 previous criminal convictions, including three for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The case was investigated by the Whitehouse Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Theorine is the owner of Paradise Skating Rink in Whitehouse and Big Kahuna Party rentals, according to Putnam.
At the time of the incident, an arrest warrant affidavit stated Whitehouse police officers found Theorine and Reed on the floor of the living room/kitchen area and what appeared to be blood on the floor, walls and door.
Reed had “multiple defensive wounds to his upper torso and arms.” His throat was cut and he had stab wounds on his back, arm and neck area, the affidavit stated.