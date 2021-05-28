A Whitehouse man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for threatening two Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies with a gun.
A jury sentenced Michael Fry, 37, to life in the Texas Department of Corrections and a $10,0000 fine for aggravated assault on a peace officer. The prosecution showed the jury evidence that on March 19, 2020, Deputies Marvin Martin and Luis Sandoval tried to arrest Fry at his residence for an outstanding warrant when he started to resist.
Fry resisted on the back porch of the residence, then through the garage and into the living room. While resisting arrest from Martin, Fry grabbed a handgun in the living room and he screamed “I’ve got a gun.” Fry pointed the gun at Martin’s stomach, and Martin backed away from Fry and drew his own weapon, according to the Smith County District Attorney's Office.
Fry then pointed the gun at Sandoval and the deputy also backed away and drew his own weapon. Fry's brother was able to intervene and get the gun from Fry, who then ran out of the residence and was arrested, the DA's office said. The incident ended with Fry sustaining no injuries.
After he was found guilty, the jury heard testimony about Fry's prior misdemeanor convictions and two prior felony DWIs he committed. Martin testified despite his experience as a Smith County Sheriff’s deputy and spending six years as Army Military Police, he never felt he was going to die until Fry pointed a gun at him, the DA's office statement read.