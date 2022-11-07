As he's set to get executed on Wednesday, a Whitehouse man convicted of killing his mother is seeking to delay his lethal injection, claiming juror misconduct occurred during his trial roughly 18 years ago.
Tracy Beatty, 61, has been on death row since he was sentenced to death in August 2004 for the capital murder of his mother Carolyn “Callie” Ruth Click, who he strangled and later buried in the backyard.
In a request to postpone the execution filed on Nov. 1, his lawyer Thomas Scott Smith said Beatty recently discovered juror misconduct, claiming one of the jurors failed to disclose she knew Click, who was a part of the "same social circle at a local coffee shop."
Previous Tyler Morning Telegraph coverage:
Beatty filed a lawsuit in late October against state prison officials, arguing his looming execution could be unconstitutional.
Beatty, 61, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Nov. 9, but his attorneys argue he could have intellectual disabilities that would exempt him from the death penalty under the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, per Atkins v. Virginia.
Beatty has been on death row since August 2004 when he was sentenced by a Smith County jury for the capital murder of his 62-year-old mother Carolyn “Callie” Ruth Click. During the trial, forensic psychiatrists testified Beatty didn’t have a mental illness and had a normal IQ, according to court documents.
Beatty, whose criminal history began when he was a teenager, was 43 when he killed his mother two days before Thanksgiving in 2003. Click told Beatty he had to move out of her mobile home, where she let him stay with her after he finished serving prison time for intentionally injuring his 18-month-old niece, according to previous reports from the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Click and Beatty always had a volatile relationship, but witnesses at the time testified Click had forgiven her son and was excited about the potential to repair their relationship, so she welcomed him into her home that October. Things changed quickly, as Click asked him once to leave that month then again on Nov. 25, 2003 — the last day she was seen alive.
Evidence showed Beatty brutally killed his mother by strangling her to death and badly beating her, breaking bones and causing trauma to her head. He then burned her personal items, stole her car, and drained all her bank accounts and credit cards to buy drugs and alcohol, according to court records.
Beatty was jailed again, this time on auto and theft charges, in Henderson County when he began telling fellow inmates about murdering his mother. He also requested to speak to investigators so he could lead them to Click’s body to “get her out of the hole before Christmas,” according to the Morning Telegraph. On Dec. 23, 2003, cadaver dogs found her nude, contorted body in a small, shallow grave behind her pale yellow trailer on County Road 2323 in Whitehouse. Beatty buried her with mothballs and garlic, covered her with cat litter and lumber, and tied panty hose over her neck and face, according to the Morning Telegraph.
He showed no remorse or emotion during his sentencing or the trial itself, where he appeared bored and doodled in a notepad a majority of the time.
During the trial, forensic psychiatrists Dr. Edward Gripon and Dr. Tynus McNeel testified that Beatty’s behavior was consistent with the “lifelong condition of anti-social personality disorder,” according to the Morning Telegraph. However, they concluded he was not mentally ill “to any significant degree” and had an IQ of 100, “which places him in the middle of the population,” according to the news article.
Now, Beatty’s attorneys argue he could be intellectually disabled and therefore, not rightfully eligible to be executed after a 2002 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. According to a civil rights suit filed on Oct. 21 against Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials, Beatty’s attorneys requested psychiatric evaluations last month to determine his competency.
Two doctors, Dr. Bhushan Agharkar and Dr. Daniel Martell, attempted to evaluate Beatty on Sept. 19 and Sept. 22, respectively, but both returned incomplete results due to the TDCJ denying to uncuff Beatty during the evaluations despite the doctors’ requests, according to the suit. Agharkar and Martell both said there are key portions of the test that require the free use of hands and arms that would provide valuable results to determine Beatty’s mental capacity.