WHITEHOUSE — For 18 years, Whitehouse native Tracy Beatty has sat on death row, which could come to an end Wednesday, as he’s scheduled to receive the lethal injection for the 2003 strangling death of his mother.
Beatty is attempting to delay the execution date again, claiming juror misconduct at his 2004 trial after a federal court recently dismissed Beatty’s claims of the state prison system impending his constitutional rights of proving he may have an intellectual disability. Despite these efforts, Beatty, now 61, said he’s come to terms with death.
“I'm not worried about it. And I've already made my peace with the Man. So I know where I'm going,” Beatty said in an Oct. 12 interview with CBS19 at the Polunsky Unit in Livingston. “I’ll be in a lot better place than this. ... I've got an advantage over most people in the world. I mean, you don't know when you're going to die. I know when I'm going to die. Now, and I've known that I was going to die since I've been here.”
Since serving his prison sentence, he’s made plans to be baptized and married a woman from Israel in an Oct. 25 ceremony.
