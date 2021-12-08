Over four years since his arrest and after claiming self-defense, a Smith County jury found a Whitehouse man guilty of shooting a 19-year-old Tyler man to death in 2017.
Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr., 25, was found guilty of murder Wednesday night after over five hours of deliberation in connection with the death of Andrew Carpenter in the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2017.
The jury began discussing the case just after 3 p.m. and ended deliberations around 8 p.m.
Reynolds has been in the Smith County Jail since that day on a $750,000 bond.
The first phase of the trial concluded Wednesday after about three full days of testimony in the 114th District Court. Reynolds entered a plea of not guilty as the trial began on Monday.
The punishment phase of the trial will begin Thursday morning.
Prosecutors presented multiple witnesses and the defense questioned the state's witnesses, but the defense did not offer its own witnesses.
During the trial, Reynolds' attorney Thad Davidson sought to prove Reynolds shot Carpenter in self-defense.
Police documents state Reynolds and Carpenter argued on the phone in 2017, and Carpenter said if Reynolds showed up at a mutual friend’s residence on Deerwood Drive in Tyler, he would put a gun to Reynolds’ head.
Nathan Ryan Garcia drove Reynolds from Whitehouse, where they were at a party, to Deerwood Drive to confront Carpenter, and Colton Wade Tate gave Reynolds a pistol, the arrest affidavit read.
Witnesses and police documents state Carpenter fired the shots toward the ground first, hitting Reynolds' legs. Reynolds then shot back twice, causing Carpenter to fall back.
Smith County Assistant District Attorney Bryan Jiral told the jury Reynolds can't claim self-defense because he initiated trash talk on the phone and then went to Deerwood for confrontation.
Jiral said Reynolds was prideful and wanted to win a smack-talking contest with Carpenter that Reynolds started on the phone.
"Why was Martin Reynolds near that porch? Pride. We’re not here because of self-defense. We’re here because he’s a bully," Jiral said. "This case is hard to argue because it’s so stupid. It’s so much waste for no reason. The only reason we’re here is pride and that makes him guilty of murder."
In closing, Davidson said Carpenter was at the Deerwood residence with several guns to "hunt and kill" Reynolds. He added Reynolds was trying to stop himself from being gunned down after Carpenter fired shots at Reynolds' legs and the ground.
Witnesses said Reynolds didn’t have a weapon in his hand until Carpenter shot him, Davidson said, adding it's uncontested that Carpenter shot Reynolds first and shot him again.
"What is Martin Reynolds supposed to do, just die? Martin Reynolds had one choice: shoot or die? Whatever this is, it sure as hell ain’t murder," Davidson said.
Davidson told jurors Reynolds had the gun behind his back, and Carpenter was the one who engaged in violence with a threat of shooting Reynolds in the head. He added it was stupid for Reynolds to go confront Carpenter.
Smith County Assistant District Attorney Noah Coltman argued Reynolds is not entitled to self-defense based on the law.
"The law says Martin you shouldn’t have gone over there," Coltman said. "Drew didn’t do anything. Drew was justified, Martin was not. (Andrew) was a good kid that had his life ahead of him, and it was snuffed by a bully and that bully’s name is Martin Reynolds."
As the state's final witness, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Detective Josh Hill testified Wednesday morning he interviewed Reynolds at the hospital, where Reynolds was receiving treatment for his leg injuries.
In a recorded interview with Hill, Reynolds said he had the gun in his hand and the weapon was visible to Carpenter before Carpenter fired the initial shots.
The firearm that Reynolds had was later recovered from Tate’s mother’s house.
Hill said Reynolds was claiming self-defense at the time of their interview. The jury was shown the pistol that Reynolds is accused of shooting at Carpenter, and Hill testified it is an intimidating weapon.
Reynolds told Hill that Carpenter was calling him names over the phone and said Carpenter was going to shoot up the truck used to get to the Deerwood residence.
Reynolds said in the recording that he brought the gun for his safety.
"I had it on me just in case," he said.
Reynolds told Hill as soon as Carpenter shot him, his legs went numb and Reynolds shot Carpenter twice.
During the interview, Reynolds was heard crying and Hill said he was trying to get the full story from Reynolds.
Reynolds said the incident happened so fast. He told Hill he had a gun in his hand, not a beer — something previous witnesses said Reynolds was holding.
He also showed Carpenter that he had a gun, Reynolds told Hill.
Hill testified Reynolds' story later changed to him not having the gun out before Carpenter fired his shotgun.
According to Hill, it would be difficult for Reynolds to pull the pistol out from behind him. Hill said pulling the gun to show Carpenter that he had a gun is exhibiting deadly force.
Hill also addressed the testimony Reynolds made to a grand jury during which Reynolds said he and Carpenter exchanged "ugly" words on the phone before the shooting. One of the words Reynolds said to Carpenter was a racial and anti-gay slur, the grand jury testimony stated.
Reynolds said during the grand jury session when the offer of a gun from Tate was made, he just took it.
According to the transcript of the grand jury testimony, Reynolds said he was seeking to end the conflict and he had the gun simply for protection.
"I had the gun, but I wasn’t going over there to shoot him," he said.
Davidson noted while questioning Hill that witnesses of the shooting said Reynolds did not have a weapon in his hand when Carpenter fired the shotgun.
Davidson demonstrated having the gun Reynolds had behind his back and taking it out, and Hill agreed that it took about two seconds to make that motion. He also showed the shotgun that Carpenter used and how it would take less than a second to fire the gun.
Regarding the interview at the hospital, Hill said he was unaware Reynolds may have been sedated on painkillers at the time. He testified Reynolds was able to give clear answers, names, places and times and Hill believed Reynolds understood the questions.
Hill testified Reynolds traveling to confront Carpenter is a good indication that he was not justified in self-defense. Coming over to confront or talk to Carpenter was a provocative act by itself.
Carpenter was scared and had to protect himself from Reynolds, Hill testified.
Carpenter texted his ex-girlfriend who was with Reynolds that if his safety was at risk, he would protect himself, phone records in court showed.
In December 2018, Tate and Garcia, who had their previous murder charges dismissed, were convicted of tampering with evidence and sentenced to probation.