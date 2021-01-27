A Whitehouse man was arrested earlier this month on stalking and harassment charges for sending "aggressive and scary" text and social media messages to women, according to police documents.
Chase Allan Gee, 31, was charged with two counts of stalking and one charge of harassment on Jan. 15 for incidents that occurred over several months.
He remained in the Smith County Jail for five days until Jan. 20. His bonds totaled $301,000.
According to the arrest affidavit, a woman told the Smith County Sheriff's Office that after she ended her relationship with Gee, he started constantly calling and texting. When she would block his phone number or social media, he would use other numbers and make other accounts under different names, the affidavit said.
The woman said she became scared when Gee allegedly mentioned her brother on one of the phone calls and she was worried he might be watching her family. She told police Gee came to her workplace once, and she hid in the kitchen area, the affidavit stated.
The affidavit stated Gee had several prior and active cases displaying the same behavior toward women.
In another report, a woman told police she and Gee met each other in Nacogdoches last August and afterward she told Gee she didn't want to pursue a relationship with him.
She told police that's when Gee's texts became aggressive and scary and he told her he gave her sexually transmitted diseases, the affidavit read.
Gee allegedly told her he might have transmitted not only genital herpes, but also HPV (genital warts) and syphilis. He later told her he gave her HIV. The woman told police she was tested for all of these and the results came back negative, according to the affidavit.
She would also block Gee's phone number, but he would use different numbers multiple times to text her, according to the affidavit.
At one time, he said in a voicemail that he was in Tyler and coming to her residence. She said she was in fear, worrying that he might come to her apartment.
She reported in October that she saw Gee in the breezeway near her apartment and she called Tyler police. Officers were unable to locate Gee, the affidavit read.
A police document also said Gee would send multiple unwanted messages and voicemails, including some sexual in nature.
In one voicemail, she reported Gee used a whispering voice to say, "I'll be seeing you" and he hung up the phone.
He used an application on his phone to change his phone number, a statement in the affidavit alleges. Gee told her the police cannot help her and if she called them she would be sorry, the affidavit stated.