A Whitehouse man accused of killing another man is requesting a jury trial after turning down a plea deal.
Lars Axel Theorine, 52, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Michael Shane Reed, 43, whose body was found Jan. 2 on the floor of a duplex at 413 Hanks St. in Whitehouse.
On Wednesday, Theorine’s lawyer Clifton Roberson said Theorine was offered 50 years in prison, but he wanted a jury trial.
Judge Jack Skeen Jr. of the 241st District Court set a jury trial date for Feb. 22.
The prosecution noted that DNA lab results are still pending at this time.
Theorine remains in Smith County Jail with a $1 million bond.
On Jan. 2, officers found two men on the floor of the living room/kitchen area and what appeared to be blood on the floor, walls and door, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. Reed, had “multiple defensive wounds to his upper torso and arms.” His throat was cut and he had stab wounds on his back, arm and neck area.
A knife with a broken blade and the partial blade were found on the floor near Reed’s body, the affidavit said.