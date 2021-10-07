A Whitehouse man accused of stabbing his mother to death Wednesday has been charged with murder.
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24, of Whitehouse, was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with the death of Bernice Slabaugh, 60, of Whitehouse.
Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies at about 5:15 p.m. responded to the 20600 block of East Grove Club Lake Road near Whitehouse for a report of a son stabbing his mother. Slabaugh called 911 and said Epifano left the area in her SUV.
Slabaugh was taken to UT Health Tyler in critical condition. She was pronounced dead just after 7:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
According to the sheriff's office, after the vehicle license plate number was shared with other agencies, Tyler police officers stopped the vehicle on Golden Road and detained Epifano.
He was taken to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation. Deputies and investigators obtained a search warrant and began gathering evidence.
An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Epifano with a bond set at $2 million. He was in the process of being booked into the Smith County Jail.
More details will be released as the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.