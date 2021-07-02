When a woman was fatally shot and two others were taken to the hospital with bullet wounds, Tyler Police identified at least five shooters.
During the investigation, they had up to 300 names of witnesses from the shooting on the night of Friday, June 25.
Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy, was killed after multiple rounds were fired at and around New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris in Tyler. She was out celebrating her birthday with friends.
Tyler Police tell the Tyler Morning Telegraph thanks to search warrants and the public, they have new video evidence as they attempt to solve the murder.
Currently, Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 22, and Jaderick Willis, 21, both of Jacksonville, have arrest warrants for murder with a $750,000 bond.
"It's getting more focused," Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. "We have some videos come in, some were sent to use and some were found on phones."
Police had close to 300 names and Erbaugh said when they determined who did not witness or know anything, they were able to focus on warrants. Police obtained warrants for cell phones that contained videos or photos from the scene when individuals did not volunteer to cooperate.
Police also obtained new video from individuals and businesses in the area with surveillance cameras.
Willis was one of the two shot who survived that night. He and treated and released Saturday, June 26.
Willis gave an interview to police that night, but police told the Tyler paper they did not have enough to hold him. Police said with new evidence and the interview with Willis, he is now wanted for murder.
Police said both are to b e considered armed and dangerous. If anybody has any information on his whereabouts please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.