VAN ZANDT COUNTY — Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix has confirmed to CBS19 he has submitted his resignation after about 18 months in office.

Hendrix's resignation will be effective May 14 following his arrest and indictment on charges of giving a false statement to a peace officer.

According to the Van Zandt County District Attorney's Office, Hendrix, Chief Dep. Jerry Wood and Sgt. Blake Snell were found to have witnessed ex-chief deputy Craig Shelton's use of excessive force against an inmate, identified as Nicholas Crouch, and lied to a Texas Ranger when interviewed prior in Dec 2021, according to the indictment handed up by a local grand jury.

