A high-speed chase that crossed over into Van Zandt County led to an officer-involved shooting overnight Monday.
According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, the shooting that led to a Texas Rangers investigation began with a police pursuit initiated by the Grand Prairie Police Department and the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at 3:25 a.m.
The suspect entered Van Zandt County and was traveling up to speeds of 95 mph. Van Zandt County deputies, Canton Police Department and Edgewood Police Department joined the chase as well. The vehicle had its lighting turned off many times during the pursuit.
When the vehicle approached State Highway 19, Canton police officers put out spike strips to spike the tires. The vehicle lost control and stopped in a drainage ditch between the Colfax exit ramp in Van Zandt County (around mile marker 533 on Interstate 20) and the service road, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the suspect refused to get out of the vehicle. When a Van Zandt County deputy and Edgewood police officer approached the vehicle, the suspect pointed a firearm toward the officers, who then fired their weapons to stop the threat.
The suspect was transferred to a local hospital after officers rendered lifesaving measures. Sheriff Steve Hendrix said the Texas Rangers were contacted for the investigation as it is routine for this type of incident.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Jean Dark said Monday there is no threat to the public and no officers were injured.
Last week, the Texas Rangers were called to investigate after an officer-involved shooting on Farm-to-Market Road 14 near Hawkins High School on Sept. 16.
DPS said the scene was secure and no law enforcement officers were injured, DPS said.
Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow confirmed one person died in the shooting. He asked people on Facebook to pray for the family of the deceased and the officer who had to use the force necessary in this case.
Gilow said more information will be released when the Texas Ranger investigation is closed.