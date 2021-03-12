The Van Zandt County Jail was recently deemed non-compliant on issues related to the appropriate use of restraint chairs and inmates preparing food without supervision.
In the Texas Commission on Jail Standards report on Jan. 25, Michael Gravitt, TCJS inspector, states that restraint chair logs showed staff exceeded the required 15-minute observation checks for inmates who are restrained by one to 17 minutes on multiple occasions.
According to TCJS regulations, inmates exhibiting behavior showing they're a danger to themselves or others shall be managed to minimize the threat of injury or harm.
If restraints are needed, the tools must be used in a humane manner, only for the prevention of injury, and not as a punishment. Staff should document observations of the inmate every 15 minutes at a minimum to assess the "security of the restraints and the circulation to the extremities," according to TCJS.
Gravitt also cited the jail for inmate workers in the kitchen preparing inmate meal trays without "immediate staff supervision."
According to TCJS, food must be prepared under the supervision of a staff member or contract employee. The food can only be served under the immediate supervision of a staff member.
Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix, who took office on Jan. 1, said the annual review occurred about three weeks into his term.
To resolve the issues, Hendrix said the staff is undergoing retraining and he expects the jail to come off the non-compliant list in a few weeks.
"I take full responsibility and make sure this won't happen again," he said.
Regarding the restraint chair issue, Hendrix said the jail staff uses electronic scanners to monitor the times inmates are in the chairs. He said there were wi-fi connection issues, and the sheriff's office has since added more wi-fi antennas.
For the inmate supervision during food preparation, Hendrix said the kitchen is now locked down and only sergeants have access to the area.