The Tyler Police charged Thaddeus Taylor Jr, 19, of Tyler with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) after an incident Tuesday around noon.
Police said they, "located a female victim with injuries from a physical altercation with Taylor. She was taken to a Tyler-area hospital. Police said there was no evidence of anyone or anything being shot in either incident.
Taylor is in the Smith County Jail.
Police said the investigation showed neighbors across the street were sheltering the family violence victim when Taylor threatened all three of them while displaying a gun before firing numerous times into the air.
Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said several witnesses and an officer heard multiple gunshots in the 1900 block of Parklen Street around noon.
Witnesses told police they saw Taylor shooting a gun in the air in the front yard of that residence. Officers located the gun and shell casings.