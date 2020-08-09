After a few-hour-long search for the suspect accused of shooting a woman to death early Sunday morning, police have taken Catalino Marin Jr., 21, into custody.
Around 5:30 a.m., a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in the 8700 block of County Road 384 in Tyler.
When Smith County deputies arrived, they determined the case to be a homicide and identified Marin as a suspect.
Deputies then learned Marin fled the area driving a Ford pickup in an unknown direction, the sheriff's office said.
Officers with the Tyler Police Department later located Marin's vehicle crashed and flipped on its side in the 1000 block of E. Commerce Street in Tyler.
Marin had already fled on foot and authorities continued their search into the afternoon, when Smith County investigators established telephone contact with him, according to the sheriff's office.
Negotiations were established, and Marin agreed to turn himself in at the 1100 block of N. Confederate St. in Tyler.
Marin was then transported to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
An autopsy has been ordered for the homicide victim, Diamond Samantha Cruz, 21.
She was transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler.