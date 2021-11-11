Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has been arrested on charges of official oppression, abuse of his official capacity in office and theft.
His arrest on Thursday comes after two of his employees were arrested on similar charges Wednesday.
Smith County Pct. 1 Constable's Office Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman were both charged with abuse of official capacity, official oppression and property theft.
The Texas Rangers made all three arrests. Banks and Holman were released on $30,000 bonds each Wednesday.
Traylor-Harris, 33, of Tyler, remains in the Smith County Jail as of Thursday afternoon on charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression and property theft between $750 and $2,500, jail records show.
Banks, 42, of Tyler, was charged with property theft between $750 and $2,500 by a public servant, while Holman, of Jacksonville, was charged with property theft between $750 and $2,500 (enhanced).
Traylor-Harris on Thursday morning said he had no comment at this time regarding the arrests of Banks or Holman.
The Tyler Paper has also reached out to Banks and Holman's direct phone numbers at the constable's office. Court documents related to the arrests have also been requested.
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said the Texas Rangers' investigation is ongoing and his office cannot comment at this time.