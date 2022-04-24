On Friday police began investigating after a person was found dead in Rusk.
Officers responded to “report of a deceased male” in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Dixon Avenue, according to a post on the Rusk Police Department Facebook page.
Martin Luther King Boulevard was blocked off from Center Street to Collins Street, police said.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Dixon and MLK to assist the Rusk Police Department in the investigation.
The Rusk Police Department requested Sheriff Brent Dickson and his office take the lead on the investigation due to available resource and manpower limitations of the Police Department for this type of investigation, according to a statement posted on the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office Facebook page.
During the investigation a person of interest was identified as Christopher Peoples of Rusk.
Early Saturday morning Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division attempted to make contact with Peoples at which time Peoples fled in his vehicle south of Rusk on FM 241.
Peoples wrecked in the 3000 block of FM 241; Sheriff’s Office personnel removed Peoples from his vehicle and began life saving measures. EMS arrived on scene and Peoples was transported to an area hospital via helicopter.
The same day 2nd District Judge Chris Day issued a warrant for Peoples for evading arrest in a motor vehicle. Peoples is in law enforcement custody at this time and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Peoples has several felony charges pending.
The homicide investigation is still active at this time. Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff Office at 903-683-2271.