A potential person of interest in a Dec. 20 fatal hit-and-run "has been identified and cleared," according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark on Tuesday released information about a possible suspect and vehicle in the incident in December that led to the death of 69-year-old Patricia G. Radican of Gun Barrel City.
On Wednesday morning, Dark issued a statement that said the person has been cleared in the investigation and that officials have another lead "generated from information obtained through media outlets."
Troopers responded at 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 20 to the crash about a half-mile north of Tyler on Texas 110 North at Lakeview, DPS said. A preliminary investigation showed a pedestrian, identified as Radican, was standing in the road when she was hit by an unidentified vehicle headed north on Texas 110.
The vehicle left the scene headed north on Texas 110.
Radican was taken to UT Health East Texas – Tyler and was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tyler DPS office at (903) 939-6000.