Two East Texas sheriff’s deputies shot a man who pulled a gun on them this weekend, authorities said.
Two Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot a man identified as Jackson Lee Davis, 25, of Flint, early Sunday morning after he pointed a semi-automatic pistol at them and ignored commands to drop the weapon, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
The officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for the sheriff’s office in an incident like this, Smith said.
As of Sunday afternoon, Davis remains in a Tyler hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Davis has been served with an arrest warrant for aggravated assault on a public servant, Smith said. His bond was set at $75,000 and he will be booked into jail upon his release from the hospital.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, as dispatch received a call around 11:57 p.m. Saturday regarding the discharge of a firearm in the 18000 block of U.S. Highway 69 South in Flint.
The first deputy arrived at the location at 12:02 a.m. and saw a vehicle in the parking lot. As the deputy was checking his registration, Davis got out of the vehicle and “walked toward the deputy with a book in hand and his other hand extended into the small of his back,” the sheriff’s office said.
The responding deputy was attempting to talk to Davis as a second Smith County Sheriff’s deputy arrived as backup. Davis then threw the book toward the first arriving deputy and retreated behind a concrete light pole base in the parking lot. He began to pull a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and pointed it toward the officers as they were attempting to talk to him, Smith said.
“(Davis) ignored commands by the deputies to drop the weapon,” the sheriff’s office said. “At that time both deputies drew their weapons and fired at the subject, striking him once in the upper abdomen.”
Davis fell to the ground and was separated from the weapon as additional backup assistance arrived from the nearby Bullard Police Department. The officers retrieved the pistol and one of the responding Bullard officers initiated first aid to the man, the sheriff’s office said.
Emergency medical assistance was dispatched to the scene and arrived a short time later. Davis was taken to a local hospital where he quickly underwent surgery and is reported to be in stable condition, Smith said on Sunday afternoon.
Smith was notified and contacted Texas Ranger Lt. Nic Castle and Ranger Chris Baggett to investigate the incident. This is standard operating procedure of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office to have a disinterested third party to investigate incidents such as this when sheriff’s employees are involved.
Castle and Baggett arrived at the scene a short time later and conducted the investigation.
“Both units were facing where (Davis) was, so we have good dash cam video as well as body cam video which will show exactly what happened,” Smith said. He said investigators observed five spent casings believed to be from Davis’ firearm around and on top of his vehicle, which took place prior to deputies’ arrival.
Davis’ family was notified of the situation as well by Smith County Sheriff’s Office supervisors.
Both patrol deputies were interviewed by the rangers and have been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, Smith said.
Smith explained placing the officers on leave is protocol in a situation like this.
“We want to make sure they’re mentally able and ready to come back to work. They will be assessed by a mental health professional before they come back to work,” Smith said.
Smith thanked the City of Bullard Police Department and the Texas Ranger investigative team for their rapid response.
“These are the dreaded calls you receive in the middle of the night, but I’m thankful that everyone is safe,” Smith said.
Smith also commended the officers involved for their professionalism as well as their restraint.
“I’m very proud of our officers. They showed great restraint because I’ve been in situations like this where magazines on weapons are empty. There were two shots fired by us, one each. They stopped the threat and they stopped shooting,” Smith said.
Smith said although Davis had to have surgery, the injuries could have been worse.
“We’re just glad that he is going to survive and hopefully get the help he needs,” Smith said, adding that Smith County is facing a major issue with mental health.
“Our jail is full of people that have mental issues, which puts a big burden on our jail because our 1 to 48 ratio goes sometimes to a 1 to 1 ratio, one detention officer per inmate,” Smith said. “We can’t sustain that. Smith County Jail is the largest mental health facility in East Texas, and it shouldn’t be.”
Smith urged people experiencing mental health issues to call the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255. He also said local resources such as the sheriff’s office, hospitals, counselors and the county mental health authority, the Andrews Center, are all available to help.
He also said cost shouldn’t get in the way of receiving help, as there are many counselors in the county available at no charge.
Smith asked the community to look for warning signs in their loved ones.
“If you’re a friend of someone who’s putting out those vibes, get them help, get them to talk to someone,” Smith said.