Authorities are searching for a 1-month old boy after Child Protective Services attempted to remove him from his home.
The boy may be with his parents.
According to a news release, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services was granted custody of Gatlyn Baker on Aug. 11 by Henderson County Family Court Judge Nancy Adams Perryman.
When the department tried to remove Gatlyn from the home, his mother, Chelsea Baker ran away with him. Officials believe Gatlyn is with his parents, Kenny and Chelsea Baker.
The Bakers were last seen in Flint, but they could be anywhere in the area.
They were last seen driving a black 2005 Chevy Tahoe with the Texas plate number MWF 2406.
Anyone with information about Gatlyn’s whereabouts should contact Child Protective Investigations, Amanda Prewitt, at 903-368-0064.