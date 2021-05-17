One person died and another was hospitalized Monday after a shooting north of Lindale.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 18500 block of Highway 69 North around 1 p.m. regarding two people who were shot.
The residence was cleared, and deputies located a male and female who were shot. The male was deceased and the female, who was still conscious, was taken to UT Health Tyler for treatment.
Smith County investigators and the crime scene unit was on location Monday conducting an investigation. The condition of the female is unknown, and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending further investigation and notification of family, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation is active, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available, the sheriff's office said.