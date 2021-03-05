A Tyler woman will spend nearly six years in federal prison for possessing and selling methamphetamines.
Alexa Leigh Brown, 51, was sentenced to 71 months in prison on Thursday after she pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Sept. 8, 2020.
Court information showed beginning April 2019, Brown sold more than 165 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant over five separate occasions.
She was arrested on Aug. 26, 2019 after police issued a search warrant at her residence in Tyler, which resulted in the seizure of additional methamphetamines and firearms.
Brown and eight other co-conspirators were indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 15, 2020, and charged with violations of federal drug trafficking and firearms laws.
“The illegal drug trade brings with it violence, property crime, and severe health risks,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “We are committed to aggressively investigating and prosecuting those who would harm our communities.”
Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek prosecuted the case.