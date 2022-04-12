A Tyler woman who confessed to shooting her husband in the head was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing her husband in February 2020.
Debbie Ann Bryant, 57, entered her guilty plea in the 7th District Court Tuesday morning in connection with the death of Allen Ferguson, 58, according to court records.
Bryant was then sentenced to 35 years in prison. Judge Kerry Russell also found the need for Bryant to receive mental health treatment, online court records show.
According to Tyler police, Bryant's confession came after officers responded to the scene at 617 Maxwell Drive on the morning of Feb. 4, 2020.
She was originally booked in Smith County Jail that day on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting her husband. He was transported to a Tyler hospital for treatment of his critical injuries but died two days later on Feb. 6, 2020.
After his death, Bryant's charge was raised to murder.