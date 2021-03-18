A Tyler woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to leaving an infant she was babysitting unattended in a bathroom closet for over three hours.
Kelsey Paige Frazier, 27, entered an open plea of guilty in the 241st District Court to abandoning or endangering a child causing imminent danger of bodily injury.
Because of the open plea, the prosecution and defense provided testimony for Judge Jack Skeen Jr. to determine the punishment.
Frazier was arrested for leaving the 11-month-old child in a garage apartment for three hours on Oct. 9, 2020. She's remained in the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
During an over three-hour hearing, Skeen heard from several witnesses, including the child's mother Alyssa Duffey.
Duffey testified she met Frazier soon after she gave birth to her daughter. Duffey was in need of a lactation consultant and Frazier was recommended from Duffey's OBGYN.
"I really liked Kelsey a lot, and I really trusted Kelsey a lot," Duffey said. "I met Kelsey when she was my lactation consultant and then she became my trusted friend."
Duffey remembered calling Frazier for questions regarding baby care. After 12 weeks of maternity leave, Duffey was returning to work and Frazier offered to babysit.
"I would never dreamed she would have hurt (my child), put her life in danger. I would have never dreamed it in a million years," Duffey said.
Through the Smith County Sheriff’s Office's investigation, officers learned on Oct. 3, Frazier babysat the infant, and about 9:30 a.m., police say she left her garage apartment, but did not take the child with her. The infant was strapped in a baby bouncer in the bathroom of the garage apartment.
At about 12:30 p.m., a family friend came to the residence and heard the dog barking inside the home. The family friend then took the child and checked to see how the baby was doing.
Duffey told the court she found out about her child being left alone through a stranger's Facebook message. In the message, she saw a photo of her child being held by someone who was not Frazier.
The next day, Duffey said Frazier messaged about her when she could babysit Duffey's child again.
Frazier claimed people were lying about her and making false accusations, Duffey said.
Duffey said Fraizer never once admitted to her that she left her child in the closet alone.
"She's yet to tell me that she's even did this thing," Duffey said. "I still have nightmares and trust issues. It has traumatized me and my family for life."
After Frazier's arrest, Duffey said she spoke with other mothers who had complaints of how Frazier treated their kids.
"I realized that she manipulated and lied to me," she said. "It was all a lie."
Nurse Shannon Smallwood said she only knew Frazier as very loving and giving. She said that Frazier was dealing with custody issues with her child, blood clot health issues and the loss of a family member.
"I believe she had some momentary lapse because I have to believe that," Smallwood said. "I've never seen anything like this from her and I truly believe with all my heart she just snapped. I hope and pray that she can go to counseling."
Smallwood said while what Frazier did was terrible, she hopes that she could forgive if it was her child. She asked the court to issue a probation sentence.
After testimony on Thursday, the defense attorneys asked Skeen to issue a 10-year probation, while the prosecution asked for a 16-year sentence. The maximum punishment for this offense is 20 years in prison.
Following arguments, Skeen recessed the court without giving a time of when the case would resume.