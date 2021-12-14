A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler woman accused of stabbing a person at a service station in August.
Yesenia Bailon, 19, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
She was arrested Aug. 20 after a male victim was found stabbed and in critical condition in the 1400 block of West Third Street early that day. He was taken to the hospital and was later in stable condition, police said.
Police determined the incident occurred at the service station, located at 2715 WNW Loop 323.
Bailon was identified as the suspect and booked into Smith County Jail on aggravated assault and evading arrest charges.
According to Smith County records, a plea agreement hearing is set for Jan. 20 in the 241st District Court.