A Tyler woman accused of taking a person against his will and assaulting him in Lindale last year has been sentenced to eight years probation.
McKaylah Fruge, 22, enter a guilty plea to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday in the 241st District Court for an eight-year deferred adjudication.
She is one of four people accused of taking a victim against his will while a weapon was visible. He told the Lindale Police Department that on Dec. 7, 2020, he knew the people that took him, and they took him to another location in Lindale then began to assault him.
During the court hearing on Tuesday, the prosecution described Fruge as the "third most culpable" in the incident.
In addition to assault, she was originally arrested for kidnapping and engaging in organized crime charges. She accepted a plea for the assault charge.
On Monday, Zoey Stevens, 21, of Lindale, was sentenced to three years in prison for her assault charge in the 241st District Court. She will receive 218 days of jail credit, according to judicial records. Her charges for kidnapping and organized crime were dismissed.
Others who were arrested along with Stevens and Fruge are Vernon Morris and Anthony Waymire.
Waymire, 19, of Tyler, has a plea agreement hearing Wednesday afternoon. Morris, 20, of LaRue has a pre-trial hearing Wednesday morning. Both currently remain in the Smith County Jail, according to judicial records.