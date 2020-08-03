A Tyler woman is among six people arrested on a federal indictment for allegedly violating money laundering laws to take over $3.2 million from senior citizens.
A federal grand jury issued a two-count indictment Tracey Lynn Brookshier, 51, of Tyler, and five others on June 18 for charges of money laundering conspiracy and operation of an unlicensed money transmitting business. The five others are Jeremy Christopher Jones, 45, of Kansas City, Kansas, John Arthur Fuss, 69, of Wartrace, Tennessee, Perry Lewis Crenshaw, Jr., 26, of Pensacola, Florida, Mary Elizabeth Booth, or Mary Beaman, 39, of Hammond, Louisiana and Ronnie Duane Booth, 37, of Hammond, Louisiana.
U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox said that the six were arrested Friday and the suspects are accused of targeting seniors to take their hard-earned savings.
The indictment alleges the six people engaged in a money laundering conspiracy from July 2012 to September 2019. They are accused of working at call centers to fraudulently induce victims, including those within the Eastern District of Texas, to transfer funds to the defendants and other co-conspirators. These alleged scams directly targeted or predominantly affected elder victims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The indictment also states the schemes included impersonating Social Security Administration and IRS or U.S.Department of Treasury officials. The callers would claim the victim's Social Security number had been suspended because of suspicious activity and it could only be activated by paying some amount of money. Other callers are accused of claiming victims had owned back taxes and they were required to pay the fictional debt to avoid threatened legal action.
Some callers allegedly posed as mortgage company employees. The victims, who included borrowers with mortgages backed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Federal Housing Administration, were promised lower rates through fake loan modifications and threatened with foreclosure if they did not agree to pay for the loan modification, according to the indictment.
The indictment states victims wired funds through money services to locations in the Eastern District of Texas and other areas. The conspiracy involved more than 4,000 victim wire transfers totaling over $3.2 million. The document also states the accused created fake companies and placed victims' money into bank accounts opened in the names of the fictional companies.
The suspects are also accused of withdrawing the fraudulently obtained money and transferring some of the funds to other accounts, including some outside of the United States.
Jones, Beaman, Booth, and Brookshier were separately charged with operation of an unlicensed money transmitting business in Texas, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
If convicted, the accused could face up to 20 years in federal prison on the money laundering conspiracy charge and up to five years on the charge of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. Any proceeds could be forfeited.
The IRS Criminal Investigations, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General and the United States Secret Service are investigating the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Coan is prosecuting it.