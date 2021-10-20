A Smith County grand jury handed down an indictment for a Tyler woman accused of holding a grocery delivery driver inside her home and assaulting the woman.
Christian Blanchard, 43, was indicted Sept. 2 on an aggravated kidnapping charge in the 114th District Court.
She was arrested on July 31 on charges of aggravated kidnapping, assault causing bodily injury and interference with emergency assistance. She remained Tuesday in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $77,500.
Blanchard has not been indicted on the other two charges. A court date has not been set, according to judicial records.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh in July said Blanchard ordered groceries for delivery to her home on Woodland Hills Drive in Tyler just before noon.
When the delivery driver got to Blanchard’s home, Blanchard invited her in, she locked the woman inside and began to assault her, he said. Blanchard had dead-bolted the door. When the victim called 911, Blanchard threw the phone against the wall.
Officers heard the victim was screaming, and they stopped the assault, Erbaugh said.
Blanchard did not know the driver, and officers were not injured while stopping the assault, Erbaugh said.