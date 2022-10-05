A Tyler teen was arrested following a fatal crash early Sunday that killed one person and injured two others.
Nicholas Ray Agustin, 19, was booked on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault and possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, according to online jail records. He remained Wednesday morning in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1.1 million.
Agustin’s arrest comes after a two-vehicle wreck on Texas 110 in which 51-year-old David C. Lewandowski of Hewitt was killed. Agustin and Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway were also injured in the crash.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to the wreck on Texas 110 nearly 2 miles north of Tyler.
According to DPS, Agustin lost control of a car while driving south on Texas 110. Agustin's vehicle entered the northbound lane and collided with another car being driven by Thomas. Lewandowski was a passenger in Thomas' car.
Thomas was taken to UT Health Hospital in Tyler with what DPS describes as incapacitating injuries. Agustin was taken to Christus Mother Frances Hospital with what DPS calls non-incapacitating injuries.
According to a preliminary report, Agustin was not wearing a seatbelt, while both people in the other car were wearing seatbelts.