A Smith County grand jury handed down an indictment for a Tyler teen accused of striking a Smith County Sheriff’s deputy with a vehicle while evading arrest.
Ernesto Castellon, 17, was indicted Aug. 26 on eight charges in connection with allegations of injuring an officer while evading arrest as well as several previous felony warrants.
Castellon fled in his vehicle from the area of the Pilot Truck Stop, located at FM 14 and Interstate 20, on June 29 when Smith County deputies and investigators tried to arrest him, according to officials.
Smith County investigators were conducting surveillance in the area of the truck stop around 3 p.m. when they saw Castellon.
According to the sheriff's office, Castellon struck a SWAT Team member and knocked the deputy to the pavement.
Castellon went south on FM 14 toward Tyler reaching speeds over 100 mph. He entered Tyler city limits and continued south on Church Street with deputies close behind in pursuit. As Castellon approached the T-intersection of Pabst Street and Berta Street, a Smith County deputy struck the rear of Castellon’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
He lost control and ran off the road into a grassy area. Castellon was taken into custody without injuries. Police said they found drugs after a search of the vehicle.
The Smith County SWAT Team member was treated at a local emergency room and in good condition.
Castellon has been indicted for evading arrest with a vehicle, theft of a firearm, aggravated assault of a public servant, manufacture or delivery of a penalty group 2 controlled substance between one and four grams, manufacture or delivery of a penalty group 1A controlled substance between 80 and 40,000 abuse units, manufacture or delivery of a penalty group 1 controlled substance between four and 200 grams and manufacture or delivery of a penalty group 2 controlled substance between four and 400 grams.
He remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1.6 million.