Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to arrests of people responsible for scattering tire-flattening caltrop devices on Interstate 20 in Smith County and surrounding counties.
According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, these devices are made of welded rebar and sharpened on each side, so whichever way the device lays, a side points up so that it will catch a tire. Nearly 300 caltrops have been found in recent weeks.
Anyone with information about possible suspects who are making and scattering these devices is asked to contact Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at (903) 597-CUFF or (903) 597-2833. If someone's information leads to an arrest or charges filed, the person providing the information could receive up to $1,000.
Caltrops and other tire flattening devices are illegal weapons under the Texas Penal Code. A person is charged with a state jail felony if they intentionally or knowingly possess, manufacture, transport, repair or sell a tire deflation device.
The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its debris collection to remove these hazardous materials from the roadway, the sheriff's office said.
Those with relevant information about this cases can also contact Detective Jerry Ramsey at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office by calling (903) 590-2689.