A state medical board has temporarily suspended a Tyler medical radiologic technologist's license after she was arrested for drug possession.
On Thursday, a disciplinary panel of the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology temporarily suspended Taylor Belcher's medical radiologic technologist certificate. The panel determined her practice of medical radiologic technology creates a "continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension was effective immediately.
The panel learned Belcher has been arrested on felony drug possession charges multiple times, including around May 27 in Arp.
The Arp Police Department reported in June that officers learned Belcher and David Gene Vanausdal stole from a local business. As the two left the business, Arp police officers found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.
The officers learned Belcher had a felony warrant out for her arrest, and as officers approached Belcher and Vanausdal fled in their vehicle.
A pursuit for Belcher and Vanausdal exceeded speeds over 100 mph. The pursuit ended when their vehicle crashed into a tree. Vanausdal fled on foot and he was quickly taken into custody, according to police.
According to Smith County Jail records, Belcher, 27, was charged on May 28 with two counts of possession of a penalty group one controlled substance between one and four grams, possession of a dangerous drug, evading arrest and fraudulent use or possession of less than five identifying information items. Belcher remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $65,000.
Vanausdal was arrested for warrants related to possession of penalty group one controlled Substance between and four and 200 grams and prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He was also charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, fraud use or possession of identifying information, failure to identify a fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
A temporary suspension hearing will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days’ notice to Belcher unless she waives the hearing. The temporary suspension is in place until the board takes further action, according to the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology.