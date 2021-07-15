The Tyler Police Department is warning people of a scam in which someone pretends to be a police detective seeking financial information.
The police department said on Facebook that reports are coming in saying that people receiving calls from 903-531-1000 (the Tyler police number) are being asked for their financial information by a person presenting themselves as a Tyler Police detective.
"That is our primary dispatch non-emergency number," the Facebook post stated. "We would never ask you for any of your financial information, especially on the phone. The criminals are spoofing that number so it looks like they are calling you from the Tyler Police Department."
The police statement noted people should not give out their financial or identifying information over the phone to someone they do not know. Those who get a call like this should contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.