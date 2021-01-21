A 17-year-old has been arrested in what Tyler police say is the accidental shooting death of another 17-year-old.
At about 5 p.m. Saturday, Tyler police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 1300 block of East Front Street. Officers arrived and found Amire Harrell of Tyler dead with a gunshot wound to the face.
Investigators learned that Harrell's friend, Da’Jaylon Scott of Balch Springs, accidentally shot Harrell while handling a handgun.
Scott turned himself into Tyler police and was charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. He was held Thursday in the Smith County Jail on $50,000 bond.