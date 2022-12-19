The Tyler Police Department is searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect after a juvenile was shot early Monday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Tyler officers responded to the 2400 block of Sherwood Street in Tyler on the report of gunshots.

Officers found a juvenile male who had been shot multiple times, according to a release from TPD spokesperson Andy Erbaugh.

He was transported to a local hospital where he is in "stable but in critical condition," Erbaugh said.

An arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been issued for Jakobe Deandre Lacy, an 18 year old male from Tyler.

The warrant has a bond of $500,000. He is to be considered armed and dangerous, Erbaugh said.

This case remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this case, contact Det. Caldwell at 903-531-1081.

If you know the location of Lacy, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags

Managing Editor

Managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETX View Magazine. Alabama native and Troy University alumna who moved to East Texas in late 2020. Story ideas, questions, etc. always welcome at swood@tylerpaper.com or 903-237-7749.