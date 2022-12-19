The Tyler Police Department is searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect after a juvenile was shot early Monday morning.
Around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Tyler officers responded to the 2400 block of Sherwood Street in Tyler on the report of gunshots.
Officers found a juvenile male who had been shot multiple times, according to a release from TPD spokesperson Andy Erbaugh.
He was transported to a local hospital where he is in "stable but in critical condition," Erbaugh said.
An arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been issued for Jakobe Deandre Lacy, an 18 year old male from Tyler.
The warrant has a bond of $500,000. He is to be considered armed and dangerous, Erbaugh said.
This case remains under investigation.
If you have any information on this case, contact Det. Caldwell at 903-531-1081.
If you know the location of Lacy, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.