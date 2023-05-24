Tyler police are seeking two suspects accused in an apartment shooting earlier this week.
At approximately 1:09 p.m. Monday, Tyler Police Department responded to calls of multiple gunshots at Liberty Arms, located at 2601 North Broadway Avenue.
Detectivies investigating the case determined that Kerick Johnson, 18, and Marqus Gray, 21, were the shooters in the case, Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said Wednesday morning.
Warrants were obtained on Johnson for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $400,000 bond and deadly conduct with a $100,000 bond. Warrants were also obtained on Gray for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $400,000 bond and deadly conduct with a $100,000 bond.
Multiple shell cases were found at the scene of the complex. Several vehicles and at least one apartment were hit by bullets, Erbaugh said.
Officers spoke to Johnson who was detained as a possible suspect and also had a gunshot wound to his right torso. He was transported to a Tyler hospital for treatment.
If you have any information on this case or whereabouts of Johnson or Gray, contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.