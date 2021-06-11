Tyler Police Department detectives are searching for four suspects in connection with an aggravated robbery that happened last month.
Erica McFall, 19, of Tyler, Dakota Williams, 21 of Tyler, Brandon Bradford, 20, of El Paso, and LaCourtney Johnson, 21 of Tyler, are wanted in relation to a May 8 robbery.
On the evening of May 8, police said Adrian Kendricks-Williams, 20 of Tyler, was assaulted by seven people who held him at gunpoint and stole his wallet and phone at 4400 Troup Highway in Tyler.
UT Health transported him by EMS for his injuries, police said.
According to police, one of the suspects is the victim’s ex-girlfriend.
Three of the seven suspects have already been arrested in connection with the case and have been booked into the Smith County Jail.
Tyler residents Treyvon Edwards, 23, Ladarius Wickware, 21, Thaddeus Taylor, 19, were all charged with aggravated robbery. Edwards has a $150,000 bond, while Wickware has a $300,000 bond and Taylor has a $250,000 bond.
To report the whereabouts of the suspects, people are asked to contact Tyler Police Department dispatch at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.