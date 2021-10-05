The Tyler Police Department is searching for two people accused of robbing a gas station early Tuesday morning.
According to police, around 4:10 a.m. two Black males entered the Eagle Mart, located at 6500 S. Broadway Ave., with handguns and took an undisclosed amount of money and property from the store.
Police said the two males fled the scene in a metallic brown mid 2010s Texas Edition Chevrolet Silverado with black and silver aftermarket wheels.
Those with information about this case are asked to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.