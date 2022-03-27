Tyler police are searching for a homicide suspect after a body was found in a wooded area on Sunday morning.
The Tyler Police Department said on Saturday, officers responded to a welfare concern at a residence on West Gentry Parkway when they located a crime scene and determined foul play was suspected.
An investigation revealed that a homicide had occurred inside the home. Then on Sunday morning around 11:10 a.m., the body of a 53-year-old male was located in a heavily wooded area south of E. Duncan Street in northeast Tyler.
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for murder on Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler, with a $2 million bond.
Police said Jones' whereabouts is unknown and he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against additional suspects in this case or any felony case.
This case remains under investigation and additional arrests are expected.
The victim's identity has not been released at this time. An autopsy was ordered.