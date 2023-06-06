A Tatum man has been charged with the murder of a missing Tyler woman.
Jesse Lee Williams, 40, was arrested Monday by the U.S. Marshal's Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and booked into the Smith County Jail on a murder charge.
Tyler police detectives obtained evidence in the missing person case of 51-year-old Paula Belonga to now classify the investigation as a homicide, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said Tuesday morning.
Belonga went missing on April 7. Her white Chevrolet Impala was located five days later in Zavalla. It was covered in dirt, mud and grass, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, and appeared it had been driven off road and in rough territory as the front bumper was also damaged.
Family and friends told police it was unlike Belonga to disappear without explanation or contact, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. She also told friends she'd be at an Easter event at church that Sunday but never showed. A dog, which a friend told police was a therapy animal that "typically goes everywhere with Paula," was left in Belonga's apartment.
Police investigation shows Williams and Belonga began texting in December with daily exchanges, including messages from Williams addressing her as "beautiful" and "sweetheart." Photos were also exchanged. According to a message from Belonga retrieved by police, the two connected on Facebook. Williams told police they met in New York in 2018 or 2019 then became friends. He also said he never dated her or had an intimate relationship with her.
In April, Williams stayed at Belonga's apartment for five days leading up to the day she was reported missing, according to police investigation. Later that day, the pair are seen in her car traveling side by side leaving Tyler together, according to the affidavit. Later, investigation shows their phones were both located together at a rest stop in Henderson.
On that same day, Williams is captured on cameras at a Walmart in Henderson arriving in Belonga's car and getting out of the car alone.
Near the rest stop, a professional search located physical evidence, including a gold necklace police believe belonged to Belonga and "a small bone" within 50 feet of the necklace. The bone has been sent off for further analysis, according to police.
Investigation also showed Williams had a "very specific search history" on his phone, including "How to muffle sound of gun with sock," "Will hitting a person in the head with a gun kill them," "body found in Rusk County Texas today," "Rusk County most wanted," "How long does it take for a body to decompose to bones," "Missing woman Tyler TX" and 10 other related internet searches, according to the affidavit.
Police also believe Williams forged Belonga's signature on a $1,445 check to himself on April 10. The memo says "parts & labor," according to the affidavit. "How to write a check for 1445" was another one of Williams' internet searches, according to police.
Investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is made available.
Williams remains in jail on a $750,000 bond.