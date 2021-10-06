Tyler police are asking the public's help to find two men accused of committing assaults in August.
Traedyne Kristopher Walker, 19, and Joshua Andrew Mumphrey, 21, are accused of being involved in an assault on Aug. 22 in the 1500 block of Don Street.
Walker is also accused of an assault that happened on Aug. 31 in the 1500 block of East Erwin Street.
Walker has two aggravated assault warrants with bonds of $250,000 each. Mumphrey has one warrant with a bond of $250,000.
Both men are considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Anyone with information about the men is asked to contact Det. Gardner at (903) 535-0192 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.