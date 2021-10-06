The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two men accused of committing assaults in August.
Traedyne Kristopher Walker, 19, and Joshua Andrew Mumphrey, 21, are both accused of being involved in an assault on Aug. 22 in the 1500 block of Don Street.
Walker is also accused of an assault that happened on Aug. 31 in the 1500 block of East Erwin Street.
Walker has two warrants for aggravated assault with bonds of $250,000 each. Mumphrey has one warrant for aggravated assault with a bond of $250,000.
Both are considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Those who have information about their location should contact Det. Gardner at 903-535-0192 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833