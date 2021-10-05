The Tyler Police Department is now searching for four people accused of robbing a gas station early Tuesday morning after locating a vehicle connected to the incident.
According to police, around 4:10 a.m. two Black males entered the Eagle Mart, located at 6500 S. Broadway Ave., with handguns and took an undisclosed amount of money and property from the store.
Police said the two males fled the scene in a metallic brown mid 2010s Texas Edition Chevrolet Silverado with black and silver aftermarket wheels.
Police later learned there were two other people in the truck, and those individuals are now considered suspects.
The vehicle used in the robbery was later recovered in Marshall but the suspects have not yet been identified, police said.
Those with information about this case are asked to call Det. Holt at 903-531-1028 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
This case is still under investigation.