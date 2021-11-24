Tyler police are investigating after they say a road rage incident on Gentry Parkway led to a vehicle getting shot at this past weekend.
Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police spokesperson, said two vehicles were causing problems on Van Highway on Saturday afternoon. As they were on Gentry Parkway near Wisteria Drive, one of the vehicles, a black Mercedes, fired shots at another car, which had four people in it.
No one in that vehicle was injured, Erbaugh said. Police officers found casings and evidence showing several shots had been fired.
Erbaugh said the Mercedes had a male driver and female passenger. Anyone with information about the incident should call Tyler police at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at (903) 597-2833.