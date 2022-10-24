Police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Tyler.
Cornelius Tims of Tyler died as a result of the shooting in the 2400 block of North Broadway Avenue, according to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh.
Officers responded at about 2:47 p.m. to the report of a shooting. Erbaugh said Tims was found on the sidewalk and taken to UT Health in Tyler “where he died as a result of gunshot wounds.”
Witnesses said two suspects were seen running after the shooting, according to Erbaugh.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Tyler police at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.