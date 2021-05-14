Tyler Police Department are investigating after a 33-year-old man was found shot dead Thursday morning.
Officers arrived at an address in the 800 block of Crosby St in Tyler at 7:30 a.m. about a deceased man. They learned the person, identified as Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, of Tyler, had been shot numerous times.
Detective and crime scene investigators determined the death was a murder. The family of the Eiglebiger has been notified.
Tyler Police detectives are actively working this case and following leads, but a suspect has not been arrested at this point, police said.