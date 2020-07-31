The Tyler Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding the people who left 11 bullet holes at a Whataburger around midnight Friday.
A report of shots fired at the Whataburger, located at 345 S SW Loop 323, came through around 12:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found seven bullet holes in the building and four in the windows, Jenny Wells, city of Tyler public information officer, said.
No injuries were reported and no witnesses have come forward either. The security camera only showed police when the shooting occurred.
Those with information about this shooting should contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.