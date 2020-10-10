Tyler police is investigating a series of robberies at gas stations that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday and Friday.
According to police, between the hours of 1 and 2 a.m. Wednesday, two robberies happened at CEFCO gas stations.
The first was at 805 W. Houston, a man wearing a black hoodie with “Texas” written on it robbed the gas station. Then at 5120 Old Jacksonville Highway, the same man and another man with the same jacket but red, robbed that gas station. They left the area on foot.
On Friday, at about 2 a.m. an aggravated robbery was reported at the CEFCO at 5502 Old Bullard Road. Police said a Black man wearing a hoodie with a star on the front robbed the gas station, and he left on foot.
Detectives later located two of the sweatshirts used in the 805 W. Houston and 5120 Old Jacksonville Highway robberies. The case is still under investigation.
Anyone who recognizes these sweatshirts should contact Tyler police Det. Gardner at 903-531-0192 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.