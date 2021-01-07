The Tyler Police Department is investigating a robbery at a convenience store on Houston Street early Monday morning.
Police said the suspect entered the CEFCO at 805 W. Houston Street at about 4:30 a.m. and he ordered the clerk behind the counter. He then stole her purse and car keys, and he ran out of the store with the clerk following.
The clerk and suspect fought over the purse and keys, but he gained access to the clerk's red 2007 Pontiac G6 with Texas license plate number NJJ0425.
She tried to stop the suspect but he backed up, dragged her and threw her off the car. He left with her car, and the clerk suffered injuries to her head and elbows.
Those with information about this robbery should contact Detective Gardner at 903-535-0192 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.